1353 Sylvan Circle, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Brookhaven Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very cute house. Lots of work done after last tenants moved. Immediate availability. Great location.Conveniently located close to MARTA and shopping. Sorry no pets. The big trees date back to Revolutionary War and Civil War era.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1353 Sylvan Circle NE have any available units?
1353 Sylvan Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1353 Sylvan Circle NE have?
Some of 1353 Sylvan Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Sylvan Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Sylvan Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.