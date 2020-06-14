Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Braselton, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Braselton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
7180 Silk Tree Pointe
7180 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2192 sqft
All bedrooms on main; Loft area upstairs; one bedroom wih hardwood flooring; Formal Dining Room, Bright open floor plan, Great Room; Eat in kitchen, Powder on main.
Results within 1 mile of Braselton

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2330 sqft
More photos coming soon. Mill Creek HS district.
Results within 5 miles of Braselton

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5233 Bowman Springs Trail
5233 Bowman Springs Trail, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
2604 sqft
***Available Now***Photos to come Beautiful 4BR 3BA home features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room bay window looking out onto the deck and backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2023 Stancil Point Drive
2023 Stancil Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2312 sqft
Hamilton Mill Area! Sought After Mill Creek HS! Four Side Brick Home with 3BDRMS/ 3.5 BATH, Master Suite/Bedroom on the main floor. Gourment kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors on Main Level.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3545 Reed Mill Dr
3545 Reed Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4452 sqft
Upgrades galore, open concept, gourmet kitchen, sep. dining room, breakfast area, coffered ceilings & hardwood floors. Elegant French doors in office downstairs. Master suite includes tray ceilings, spa-like bath, garden tub & separate closets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3400 Mulberry Cove Way
3400 Mulberry Cove Way, Auburn, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3138 sqft
2016 New Home With Open Floor Plan, A Gorgeous Granite Counter Top Kitchen and Cabinets, Kitchen View to Family Room, Hardwood Floors on the Main Floor, A Guest Bedroom With a Full Bathroom on The Main Floor .

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2880 Ogden Trl
2880 Ogden Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
3776 sqft
Awesome looking Brick Front home w. Double Bay Turrets & Large Covered Rear Back Patio in sought after Mill Creek School district! Reynolds plan has 6 bedrooms & 4 Full Baths! Guest bedroom & full bath downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Braselton
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
49 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1363 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
663 Roxholly Walk
663 Roxholly Walk, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2873 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Buford - Traditional brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Enter the hardwood flooring foyer. Formal livingroom & dining room w/ separate family room with gas fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Buford! - COMING SOON! House will be available July 1st.Gorgeous 2 story with bedroom on main e full bath. Open concept floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2384 sqft
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1245 Brynhill Court
1245 Brynhill Court, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2923 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has it all and more in the Castleberry Hills community! Granite in the

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
332 Hickory Haven Terrace
332 Hickory Haven Terrace Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,320
2800 sqft
$2320 a month. Lawn care included in rent price. North Gwinnett School District, guest suite on the main, chef's kitchen overlooking family room, large master suite. Level and spacious backyard. Amenity filled community

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3513 Huddlestone Ln
3513 Huddlestone Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,890
3087 sqft
***No More calls, text or emails Please!!!!! Owner will make a decision on Tuesday. Stately, well maintained home near mall of georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2362 Heatherton Court
2362 Heatherton Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1852 sqft
Welcome home to your NEWLY RENOVATED and MOVE IN READY Ranch on a CUL DE SAC in MILL CREEK School District. Beautifully renovated kitchen, neutral painting, hardwood flooring and new carpet, oversized Master bedroom w/ seating room, fenced backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3093 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3538 Clarecastle Drive
3538 Clarecastle Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2570 sqft
TWO STORY FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOOR, KITCHEN WITH STAINED CABINETS, ISLAND WITH GRANITE CTOPS. OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM W/COZY STONE MASONRY WOOD BURNING FP. 9" CEILING ON MAIN. LARGE VAULTED MASTER SUITE, WALK IN CLOSET. VAULTED CEILING IN ALL BEDROOMS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Braselton, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Braselton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

