Great Home in Braselton. Clean and Neat and Ready to Move In. A Swim/Tennis Community located near restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I85 and other main roads. Nice kitchen with dining room, 2 1/2 baths, large bedrooms. Need to have Net Proof of Income 3x's the rent and good rental history.