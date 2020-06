Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground. It is about one and a half-mile distance from I-85 and easy access to I-985. It offers two spacious bedrooms and a loft area that could be used as an office or a third bedroom with a view of the living room area. The master is on the main floor. Excellent Schools. A lot of Natural light throughout the house. Everything is Electric. No Pets.