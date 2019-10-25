All apartments in Bonanza
Bonanza, GA
1754 Live Oak Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

1754 Live Oak Lane

1754 Live Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1754 Live Oak Lane, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Ranch Home with Sunroom Overlooking Large Backyard
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,485 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home wit

(RLNE5250422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 Live Oak Lane have any available units?
1754 Live Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
What amenities does 1754 Live Oak Lane have?
Some of 1754 Live Oak Lane's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 Live Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1754 Live Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 Live Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 Live Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1754 Live Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 1754 Live Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1754 Live Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 Live Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 Live Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1754 Live Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 1754 Live Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 1754 Live Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 Live Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 Live Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1754 Live Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1754 Live Oak Lane has units with air conditioning.

