Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

VERY NICE 4/2 RANCH ONLY MINUTES FROM I-75, SHOPPING, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT! JUST RENOVATED, THIS HOME FEATURES FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN AND NEW BLACK APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER AND STOVE WILL BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN, NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, NICE DECK AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. NO PETS.