Belvedere Park, GA
4250 Timber Valley Court
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

4250 Timber Valley Court

4250 Timber Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Timber Valley Court, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW**2nd month rent free w/13 monthly!! Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 2 bed 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Timber Valley Court have any available units?
4250 Timber Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 4250 Timber Valley Court have?
Some of 4250 Timber Valley Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Timber Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Timber Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Timber Valley Court pet-friendly?
No, 4250 Timber Valley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 4250 Timber Valley Court offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Timber Valley Court offers parking.
Does 4250 Timber Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Timber Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Timber Valley Court have a pool?
No, 4250 Timber Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Timber Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 4250 Timber Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Timber Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 Timber Valley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4250 Timber Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4250 Timber Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
