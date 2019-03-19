All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4035 Fireoak Drive

4035 Fireoak Drive
Location

4035 Fireoak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning three bedroom two and half bath Townhouse minutes from I-20,75/85S, and 285E/S in Gated Community. Open floor plan has hardwood floors downstairs, family room with fireplace, eat-in-kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island. Three spacious bedrooms with a walk-in-closets upstairs with new carpet. Master suite has sitting area, bath with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Home comes with washer/dryer, plenty of storage spcae. Two-car garage with private back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Fireoak Drive have any available units?
4035 Fireoak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 4035 Fireoak Drive have?
Some of 4035 Fireoak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Fireoak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Fireoak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Fireoak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4035 Fireoak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 4035 Fireoak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4035 Fireoak Drive does offer parking.
Does 4035 Fireoak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4035 Fireoak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Fireoak Drive have a pool?
No, 4035 Fireoak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Fireoak Drive have accessible units?
No, 4035 Fireoak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Fireoak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 Fireoak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4035 Fireoak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4035 Fireoak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
