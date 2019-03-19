4035 Fireoak Drive

Amenities

Stunning three bedroom two and half bath Townhouse minutes from I-20,75/85S, and 285E/S in Gated Community. Open floor plan has hardwood floors downstairs, family room with fireplace, eat-in-kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island. Three spacious bedrooms with a walk-in-closets upstairs with new carpet. Master suite has sitting area, bath with garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Home comes with washer/dryer, plenty of storage spcae. Two-car garage with private back patio.