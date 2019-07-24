3921 Fireoak Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss out on this gated community with park and pool conveniently located inside the Perimeter close to I285 and I20. This 2-story, 2 car garage town-home offers a cozy family room with fireplace, coffered ceilings and hardwoods on the main. The eat in island kitchen features granite counter-tops, 42" cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs enjoy the open loft area off from the master-suite and 2 other spacious bedrooms. The master en-suite boast a dual vanity, garden-tub and separate shower. Laundry can also be found upstairs with washer and dryer included.