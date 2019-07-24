All apartments in Belvedere Park
3921 Fireoak Dr
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

3921 Fireoak Dr

3921 Fireoak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Fireoak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this gated community with park and pool conveniently located inside the Perimeter close to I285 and I20. This 2-story, 2 car garage town-home offers a cozy family room with fireplace, coffered ceilings and hardwoods on the main. The eat in island kitchen features granite counter-tops, 42" cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs enjoy the open loft area off from the master-suite and 2 other spacious bedrooms. The master en-suite boast a dual vanity, garden-tub and separate shower. Laundry can also be found upstairs with washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Fireoak Dr have any available units?
3921 Fireoak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3921 Fireoak Dr have?
Some of 3921 Fireoak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Fireoak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Fireoak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Fireoak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Fireoak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3921 Fireoak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Fireoak Dr offers parking.
Does 3921 Fireoak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 Fireoak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Fireoak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3921 Fireoak Dr has a pool.
Does 3921 Fireoak Dr have accessible units?
No, 3921 Fireoak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Fireoak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 Fireoak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3921 Fireoak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3921 Fireoak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
