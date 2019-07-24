3921 Fireoak Dr

Amenities
Don't miss out on this gated community with park and pool conveniently located inside the Perimeter close to I285 and I20. This 2-story, 2 car garage town-home offers a cozy family room with fireplace, coffered ceilings and hardwoods on the main. The eat in island kitchen features granite counter-tops, 42" cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs enjoy the open loft area off from the master-suite and 2 other spacious bedrooms. The master en-suite boast a dual vanity, garden-tub and separate shower. Laundry can also be found upstairs with washer and dryer included.