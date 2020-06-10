All apartments in Belvedere Park
Belvedere Park, GA
3464 Jackson Drive
3464 Jackson Drive

3464 Jackson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3464 Jackson Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
This cozy two bedroom one bathroom in a quiet neighborhood of Decatur has hardwood floors, a fenced in backyard, a tin roof, and is fully brick. It is located less than ten minutes from multiple shopping centers and restaurants. It also has attached covered parking. For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

