Belvedere Park, GA
3395 Longleaf Drive
3395 Longleaf Drive

3395 Longleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3395 Longleaf Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW**Charmingly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur! Bright, open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Call today, this won't last long!

1 month free with 13 month lease, renters insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3395 Longleaf Drive have any available units?
3395 Longleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3395 Longleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3395 Longleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 Longleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3395 Longleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3395 Longleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3395 Longleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 3395 Longleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3395 Longleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 Longleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 3395 Longleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3395 Longleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 3395 Longleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 Longleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3395 Longleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3395 Longleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3395 Longleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

