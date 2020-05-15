All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:22 AM

3323 Midway Road

3323 Midway Road · No Longer Available
Location

3323 Midway Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable light-filled 1 bedroom apartment in triplex with large rooms. Porch. Washer and dryer hookups. Reserved parking. Move In NOW!

All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Midway Road have any available units?
3323 Midway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3323 Midway Road have?
Some of 3323 Midway Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Midway Road currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Midway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Midway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3323 Midway Road is pet friendly.
Does 3323 Midway Road offer parking?
Yes, 3323 Midway Road offers parking.
Does 3323 Midway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 Midway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Midway Road have a pool?
No, 3323 Midway Road does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Midway Road have accessible units?
No, 3323 Midway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Midway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 Midway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 Midway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3323 Midway Road does not have units with air conditioning.

