3102 Robin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, totally renovated ranch on half an acre! Gleaming hardwoods, no carpet. Granite countertops, all new appliances, and cabinets. Cozy sunroom on back. Much bigger than it looks with 4 bedrooms.



GTL Real Estate is proud to offer all new residents a no security deposit option! Depending upon your background screening, you would just pay a monthly fee of between 2-10% of the rent amount as a non-refundable fee in order to have the security deposit waived. You would still be responsible for the cost of any damage done to the property on move-out. After applying for the property, just request the security deposit waiver option.