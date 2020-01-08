All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:40 PM

3016 San Juan Drive

3016 San Juan Drive
Location

3016 San Juan Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Cute Brick Home on Wooded Homesite includes Three Updated Spacious Bedrooms with Two Baths. Freshly Painted and Move-In Ready! Hardwood and Laminate flooring throughout. Spacious Family Room with decorative brick fireplace and lots of windows. Remodeled Kitchen with new black appliances and white cabinetry. Dining Area right outside of Kitchen is open to the Living Room and has a sliding glass door to the Backyard and Patio - perfect for entertaining. Backyard has a level brick patio and an area that would be great for a garden. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 San Juan Drive have any available units?
3016 San Juan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3016 San Juan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3016 San Juan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 San Juan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3016 San Juan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3016 San Juan Drive offer parking?
No, 3016 San Juan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3016 San Juan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 San Juan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 San Juan Drive have a pool?
No, 3016 San Juan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3016 San Juan Drive have accessible units?
No, 3016 San Juan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 San Juan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 San Juan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 San Juan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3016 San Juan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

