3016 San Juan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Cute Brick Home on Wooded Homesite includes Three Updated Spacious Bedrooms with Two Baths. Freshly Painted and Move-In Ready! Hardwood and Laminate flooring throughout. Spacious Family Room with decorative brick fireplace and lots of windows. Remodeled Kitchen with new black appliances and white cabinetry. Dining Area right outside of Kitchen is open to the Living Room and has a sliding glass door to the Backyard and Patio - perfect for entertaining. Backyard has a level brick patio and an area that would be great for a garden. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.