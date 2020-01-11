2987 San Jose Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

LOCATION LOCATION!! This adorable home is near East Lake and minutes from Downtown Decatur with lots of restaurants, parks and shopping. Spotless, clean and very well maintained solid brick beauty. The home sits perfectly on a large lot with a private backyard with a carport and storage. Step inside to light filled family room leading to an open concept kitchen with full view of keeping room. French doors lead to screen porch and covered veranda where laundry is located Master bedroom has a private half bath. Enjoy a fast, easy commute all around Atlanta and Decatur.