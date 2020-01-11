All apartments in Belvedere Park
2987 San Jose Drive

2987 San Jose Drive
Location

2987 San Jose Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LOCATION LOCATION!! This adorable home is near East Lake and minutes from Downtown Decatur with lots of restaurants, parks and shopping. Spotless, clean and very well maintained solid brick beauty. The home sits perfectly on a large lot with a private backyard with a carport and storage. Step inside to light filled family room leading to an open concept kitchen with full view of keeping room. French doors lead to screen porch and covered veranda where laundry is located Master bedroom has a private half bath. Enjoy a fast, easy commute all around Atlanta and Decatur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2987 San Jose Drive have any available units?
2987 San Jose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2987 San Jose Drive have?
Some of 2987 San Jose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2987 San Jose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2987 San Jose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2987 San Jose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2987 San Jose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2987 San Jose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2987 San Jose Drive offers parking.
Does 2987 San Jose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2987 San Jose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2987 San Jose Drive have a pool?
No, 2987 San Jose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2987 San Jose Drive have accessible units?
No, 2987 San Jose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2987 San Jose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2987 San Jose Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2987 San Jose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2987 San Jose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
