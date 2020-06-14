2913 Santa Monica Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in Belvedere Park. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors. This home has a brand-new white kitchen with soft close craftsman cabinets, quartz countertops and new stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have been beautifully refinished including a new 4-foot-wide tiled shower in the master bathroom. The hardwood floors that run throughout the house, have been refinished and the entire home has been freshly painted.