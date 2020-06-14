All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 2913 Santa Monica Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
2913 Santa Monica Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2913 Santa Monica Drive

2913 Santa Monica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

2913 Santa Monica Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in Belvedere Park. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors. This home has a brand-new white kitchen with soft close craftsman cabinets, quartz countertops and new stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have been beautifully refinished including a new 4-foot-wide tiled shower in the master bathroom. The hardwood floors that run throughout the house, have been refinished and the entire home has been freshly painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Santa Monica Drive have any available units?
2913 Santa Monica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2913 Santa Monica Drive have?
Some of 2913 Santa Monica Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Santa Monica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Santa Monica Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Santa Monica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2913 Santa Monica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2913 Santa Monica Drive offer parking?
No, 2913 Santa Monica Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2913 Santa Monica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Santa Monica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Santa Monica Drive have a pool?
No, 2913 Santa Monica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Santa Monica Drive have accessible units?
No, 2913 Santa Monica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Santa Monica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 Santa Monica Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Santa Monica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 Santa Monica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College