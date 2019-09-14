Rent Calculator
Belvedere Park, GA
/
2891 White Oak Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2891 White Oak Dr
2891 White Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2891 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom ,1 bath Condo in East Lake Decatur area. Recently renovated hardwood, bathroom titles,new appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2891 White Oak Dr have any available units?
2891 White Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
Is 2891 White Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2891 White Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2891 White Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2891 White Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2891 White Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
