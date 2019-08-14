2784 White Oak Drive

Amenities

Lovely 2-story Craftsman close to downtown Decatur! - Well-maintained 2-story craftsman near East Lake in Decatur! Main level features gorgeous hardwoods, large living room w/ fireplace, separate dining room open to kitchen, 1/2 bath, & access to 2nd-story deck overlooking private backyard. Upstairs features all new carpeting & spacious master suite w/ trey ceilings, double vanity, separate garden tub and shower, & large walk-in closet. Generous 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, full bath, storage, & laundry. Washer/dryer included. Alarm monitoring included. 1 car garage. Full unfinished basement w/ yard access. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rachell@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



