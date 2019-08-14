All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

2784 White Oak Drive

2784 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2784 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2-story Craftsman close to downtown Decatur! - Well-maintained 2-story craftsman near East Lake in Decatur! Main level features gorgeous hardwoods, large living room w/ fireplace, separate dining room open to kitchen, 1/2 bath, & access to 2nd-story deck overlooking private backyard. Upstairs features all new carpeting & spacious master suite w/ trey ceilings, double vanity, separate garden tub and shower, & large walk-in closet. Generous 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, full bath, storage, & laundry. Washer/dryer included. Alarm monitoring included. 1 car garage. Full unfinished basement w/ yard access. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rachell@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE1891599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2784 White Oak Drive have any available units?
2784 White Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2784 White Oak Drive have?
Some of 2784 White Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2784 White Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2784 White Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2784 White Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2784 White Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2784 White Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2784 White Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2784 White Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2784 White Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2784 White Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2784 White Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2784 White Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2784 White Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2784 White Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2784 White Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2784 White Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2784 White Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
