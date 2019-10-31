Rent Calculator
2609 White Oak Drive
2609 White Oak Drive
2609 White Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2609 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing renovated home. 4 bedroom 3 bath. Stainless Appliances Granite and Marble throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2609 White Oak Drive have any available units?
2609 White Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
What amenities does 2609 White Oak Drive have?
Some of 2609 White Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2609 White Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2609 White Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 White Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2609 White Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 2609 White Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2609 White Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2609 White Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 White Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 White Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2609 White Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2609 White Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2609 White Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 White Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 White Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 White Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 White Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
