Last updated May 28 2019 at 4:55 PM

2573 Dusty Lane

2573 Dusty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2573 Dusty Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One side of a Duplex! This unit is a 3BD/2Bth unit with spacious rooms. Newly renovated with nice clean neutrals throughout the house. Great Deck/Front Porch Area. This is a very private and secluded on top of a hill.

Self Touring Option @ https://secure.rently.com/properties/906364?source=marketing
Apply on : www.hnnatlanta.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087 www.hnnatlanta.com

Find us on Facebook at HNN Atlanta Inc. !

We DO NOT Market on Craigslist.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $950, Available 5/24/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 Dusty Lane have any available units?
2573 Dusty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 2573 Dusty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2573 Dusty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 Dusty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2573 Dusty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2573 Dusty Lane offer parking?
No, 2573 Dusty Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2573 Dusty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 Dusty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 Dusty Lane have a pool?
No, 2573 Dusty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2573 Dusty Lane have accessible units?
No, 2573 Dusty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 Dusty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2573 Dusty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2573 Dusty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2573 Dusty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

