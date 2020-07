Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse ice maker refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

RENOVATION & LOCATION. Streets away from East Lake Golf Course, 5 minute drive to Drew Charter School and minutes from Downtown Decatur! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a great starter for your family! Lounge around in your Master bedroom enjoying the comforts of your home. Extra Bonus Area off Great Room to be used as you imagine! Galley-Way Kitchen with rustic backsplash and a backyard with ample opportunity to transform into your own oasis.