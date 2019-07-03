1744 Santa Cruz Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RECEIVE A FREE PATIO SET & BARBECUE GRILL OR A HOME THATRE SPEAKER SYSTEM JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER! Lovely 3 Bedroom For Rent in Decatur + W/D Hook-Ups + Pet Friendly - This is just a darling home on a nice street in Decatur. Located across the street from Shoal Creek Park, it is move-in ready! We've put the finishing touches on the freshly painted interior and brand new vinyl plank flooring. There's lots of space, off street parking and a pretty back yard! The knotty pine paneling adds a nice warm feel to the family room, and the decorative fireplace adds charm also. The kitchen, with pine cabinets, has lots of counter space. You can warm it up with all the cooking you have room to do. Just north of Glenwood Rd, it's easy to get to Candler Rd or Memorial Dr. East Lake Golf Club is close too.



PETS WELCOME! That's right .... we have no breed or size restrictions. There is a pet policy though, so be sure to ask about it.



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below, or call Shay our leasing agent 404-662-1191 to register . Then enjoy your tour!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/831985?source=marketing



She will go over our renter criteria which includes:



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1198.00 your take home pay must be $3,594.00)

6. All lease is 1 yr with an option of 24 months

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500



MOVE IN BY JUNE 10, 2019 AND RECEIVE A FREE PATIO SET OR FREE BARBECUE GRILL JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER!



We currently do not except SEC8

$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



tenant is required to have liability insurance through Cordia Management or renters insurance through your own provider.



(RLNE4677297)