All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1744 Santa Cruz Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1744 Santa Cruz Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

1744 Santa Cruz Dr

1744 Santa Cruz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1744 Santa Cruz Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECEIVE A FREE PATIO SET & BARBECUE GRILL OR A HOME THATRE SPEAKER SYSTEM JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER! Lovely 3 Bedroom For Rent in Decatur + W/D Hook-Ups + Pet Friendly - This is just a darling home on a nice street in Decatur. Located across the street from Shoal Creek Park, it is move-in ready! We've put the finishing touches on the freshly painted interior and brand new vinyl plank flooring. There's lots of space, off street parking and a pretty back yard! The knotty pine paneling adds a nice warm feel to the family room, and the decorative fireplace adds charm also. The kitchen, with pine cabinets, has lots of counter space. You can warm it up with all the cooking you have room to do. Just north of Glenwood Rd, it's easy to get to Candler Rd or Memorial Dr. East Lake Golf Club is close too.

PETS WELCOME! That's right .... we have no breed or size restrictions. There is a pet policy though, so be sure to ask about it.

This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below, or call Shay our leasing agent 404-662-1191 to register . Then enjoy your tour!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/831985?source=marketing

She will go over our renter criteria which includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1198.00 your take home pay must be $3,594.00)
6. All lease is 1 yr with an option of 24 months
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500

MOVE IN BY JUNE 10, 2019 AND RECEIVE A FREE PATIO SET OR FREE BARBECUE GRILL JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER!

We currently do not except SEC8
$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

tenant is required to have liability insurance through Cordia Management or renters insurance through your own provider.

(RLNE4677297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Santa Cruz Dr have any available units?
1744 Santa Cruz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1744 Santa Cruz Dr have?
Some of 1744 Santa Cruz Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Santa Cruz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Santa Cruz Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Santa Cruz Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1744 Santa Cruz Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1744 Santa Cruz Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1744 Santa Cruz Dr offers parking.
Does 1744 Santa Cruz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 Santa Cruz Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Santa Cruz Dr have a pool?
No, 1744 Santa Cruz Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1744 Santa Cruz Dr have accessible units?
No, 1744 Santa Cruz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Santa Cruz Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1744 Santa Cruz Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1744 Santa Cruz Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1744 Santa Cruz Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College