Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1718 Ivy Glenn Road
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1718 Ivy Glenn Road
1718 Ivy Glenn Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1718 Ivy Glenn Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Updated Home, Great Layout with Seperate Living, Dining and Office with Glass Doors, Granite Counter Top, Desirable location; quick to down town, interstate, private fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1718 Ivy Glenn Road have any available units?
1718 Ivy Glenn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
What amenities does 1718 Ivy Glenn Road have?
Some of 1718 Ivy Glenn Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1718 Ivy Glenn Road currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Ivy Glenn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Ivy Glenn Road pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Ivy Glenn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 1718 Ivy Glenn Road offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Ivy Glenn Road offers parking.
Does 1718 Ivy Glenn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Ivy Glenn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Ivy Glenn Road have a pool?
No, 1718 Ivy Glenn Road does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Ivy Glenn Road have accessible units?
No, 1718 Ivy Glenn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Ivy Glenn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Ivy Glenn Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 Ivy Glenn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 Ivy Glenn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
