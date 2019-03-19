All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1648 Columbia Drive

1648 Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Columbia Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Decatur, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car port. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 Columbia Drive have any available units?
1648 Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1648 Columbia Drive have?
Some of 1648 Columbia Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1648 Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1648 Columbia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1648 Columbia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1648 Columbia Drive offers parking.
Does 1648 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 Columbia Drive have a pool?
No, 1648 Columbia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1648 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1648 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1648 Columbia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1648 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1648 Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

