All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1432 Meadowlark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1432 Meadowlark Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:21 PM

1432 Meadowlark Drive

1432 Meadowlark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1432 Meadowlark Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3BR 2BA Decatur brick bungalow features carpet and easy maintenance laminate kitchen flooring! A cozy sunny kitchen is fully outfitted with essential appliances to inspire meal prep. A carport, fenced backyard and close walking distance to MARTA and shops plus easy access to I-285 and schools make this home desirable. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High School: Towers High School
Middle School: Mary Mcleod Bethune Middle School
Elementary School: Midway Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Meadowlark Drive have any available units?
1432 Meadowlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1432 Meadowlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Meadowlark Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Meadowlark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1432 Meadowlark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1432 Meadowlark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1432 Meadowlark Drive does offer parking.
Does 1432 Meadowlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Meadowlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Meadowlark Drive have a pool?
No, 1432 Meadowlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Meadowlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 1432 Meadowlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Meadowlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 Meadowlark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 Meadowlark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 Meadowlark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College