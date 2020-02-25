1432 Meadowlark Drive

Amenities
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3BR 2BA Decatur brick bungalow features carpet and easy maintenance laminate kitchen flooring! A cozy sunny kitchen is fully outfitted with essential appliances to inspire meal prep. A carport, fenced backyard and close walking distance to MARTA and shops plus easy access to I-285 and schools make this home desirable. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
High School: Towers High School
Middle School: Mary Mcleod Bethune Middle School
Elementary School: Midway Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.