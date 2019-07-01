All apartments in Belvedere Park
1413 David Cir

1413 David Circle
Location

1413 David Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable Belvedere Park. Open floor plan. Kitchen has granite counter tops,and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator included. The large backyard is fenced in.

**A MUST SEE**

**WON'T LAST LONG**

Schools: Peachtree Elementary Mary Mcleod Bethune Middle Towers High

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

