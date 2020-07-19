16 Woodland Way

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Updated 4 Bedroom Home In Richmond Hill On Huge Lot - Well maintained and recently updated all brick home in Bailey Plantation. This rental home has room for the whole family. With four bedrooms, two full baths and one of the biggest lots in the neighborhood. Privacy fenced in backyard and beautiful landscaping. Home features laminate floors throughout except for master bedroom which is carpeted. Kitchen has updated stainless steel LG appliances. 2 car garage includes workshop and the huge shed in the backyard makes for all the storage you will need. Newer roof and HVAC system. This house wont last long at this price!



(RLNE3260077)