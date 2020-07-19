All apartments in Bartow County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16 Woodland Way

16 Woodland Wy · No Longer Available
Location

16 Woodland Wy, Bartow County, GA 30120

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
Updated 4 Bedroom Home In Richmond Hill On Huge Lot - Well maintained and recently updated all brick home in Bailey Plantation. This rental home has room for the whole family. With four bedrooms, two full baths and one of the biggest lots in the neighborhood. Privacy fenced in backyard and beautiful landscaping. Home features laminate floors throughout except for master bedroom which is carpeted. Kitchen has updated stainless steel LG appliances. 2 car garage includes workshop and the huge shed in the backyard makes for all the storage you will need. Newer roof and HVAC system. This house wont last long at this price!

(RLNE3260077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Woodland Way have any available units?
16 Woodland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 16 Woodland Way have?
Some of 16 Woodland Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Woodland Way currently offering any rent specials?
16 Woodland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Woodland Way pet-friendly?
No, 16 Woodland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 16 Woodland Way offer parking?
Yes, 16 Woodland Way offers parking.
Does 16 Woodland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Woodland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Woodland Way have a pool?
No, 16 Woodland Way does not have a pool.
Does 16 Woodland Way have accessible units?
No, 16 Woodland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Woodland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Woodland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Woodland Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Woodland Way has units with air conditioning.
