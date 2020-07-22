130 Old Rudy York Rd NW

130 Old Rudy York Road Northwest, Bartow County, GA 30121
3/1 in Cartersville off of Old Rudy York Road. Located in wooded area with just over 1.3 acres. Gorgeous flooring in kitchen and throughout the home. This home will not be available long! Call 770-607-4001 for showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
