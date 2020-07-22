All apartments in Bartow County
130 Old Rudy York Rd NW
130 Old Rudy York Rd NW

130 Old Rudy York Road Northwest · No Longer Available
130 Old Rudy York Road Northwest, Bartow County, GA 30121

3/1 in Cartersville off of Old Rudy York Road. Located in wooded area with just over 1.3 acres. Gorgeous flooring in kitchen and throughout the home. This home will not be available long! Call 770-607-4001 for showings.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW have any available units?
130 Old Rudy York Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
Is 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
130 Old Rudy York Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW pet-friendly?
No, 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW offer parking?
No, 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW have a pool?
No, 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Old Rudy York Rd NW does not have units with air conditioning.
