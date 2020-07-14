382 Cross Creek Place

Amenities
Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! Immaculate, totally renovated home with a 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac! SECURITY SYSTEM! All flooring is brand new, waterproof vinyl plank. Stairs will have new carpet. Huge great room and large master bedroom. Secondary bedrooms are on the small side (11' x 11'). Kitchen has new sink, faucet and countertops. Entire inside is like a brand new home! $650+ credit (or at least a double security deposit), $4,000/month income with stable job. No section 8. Pets could be possible if tenant is highly qualified. Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! I will reply back to your inquiry with an email with the qualifying details. Please check your spam folder in case my reply goes there.