Barrow County, GA
382 Cross Creek Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

382 Cross Creek Place

382 Cross Creek Place · (770) 338-1057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

382 Cross Creek Place, Barrow County, GA 30011

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! Immaculate, totally renovated home with a 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac! SECURITY SYSTEM! All flooring is brand new, waterproof vinyl plank. Stairs will have new carpet. Huge great room and large master bedroom. Secondary bedrooms are on the small side (11' x 11'). Kitchen has new sink, faucet and countertops. Entire inside is like a brand new home! $650+ credit (or at least a double security deposit), $4,000/month income with stable job. No section 8. Pets could be possible if tenant is highly qualified. Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! I will reply back to your inquiry with an email with the qualifying details. Please check your spam folder in case my reply goes there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Cross Creek Place have any available units?
382 Cross Creek Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 382 Cross Creek Place have?
Some of 382 Cross Creek Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Cross Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
382 Cross Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Cross Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Cross Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 382 Cross Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 382 Cross Creek Place offers parking.
Does 382 Cross Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Cross Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Cross Creek Place have a pool?
No, 382 Cross Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 382 Cross Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 382 Cross Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Cross Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Cross Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 382 Cross Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 382 Cross Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.
