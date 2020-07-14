382 Cross Creek Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! Immaculate, totally renovated home with a 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac! SECURITY SYSTEM! All flooring is brand new, waterproof vinyl plank. Stairs will have new carpet. Huge great room and large master bedroom. Secondary bedrooms are on the small side (11' x 11'). Kitchen has new sink, faucet and countertops. Entire inside is like a brand new home! $650+ credit (or at least a double security deposit), $4,000/month income with stable job. No section 8. Pets could be possible if tenant is highly qualified. Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! I will reply back to your inquiry with an email with the qualifying details. Please check your spam folder in case my reply goes there.