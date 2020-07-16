All apartments in Barrow County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

306 Meadow Lane

306 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

306 Meadow Lane, Barrow County, GA 30680

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Welcome to This Delightful Cape Cod Radiates Charm and has been Completely Renovated Inside and Out! *New 30 Year Architectural
Shingle Roof *New Siding *New HVAC *New Water Heater *New Flooring *New Lighting Fixtures *New Kitchen Appliances *Fresh Interior
and Exterior Paint *Convenient Master on Main with Private Bathroom *Two Secondary Bedrooms and Full Bath Upstairs *Huge Fenced
Back Yard with Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Meadow Lane have any available units?
306 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Barrow County, GA.
What amenities does 306 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 306 Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
306 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 306 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barrow County.
Does 306 Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 306 Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 306 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 306 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 306 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 306 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 Meadow Lane has units with air conditioning.
