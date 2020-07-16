Welcome to This Delightful Cape Cod Radiates Charm and has been Completely Renovated Inside and Out! *New 30 Year Architectural Shingle Roof *New Siding *New HVAC *New Water Heater *New Flooring *New Lighting Fixtures *New Kitchen Appliances *Fresh Interior and Exterior Paint *Convenient Master on Main with Private Bathroom *Two Secondary Bedrooms and Full Bath Upstairs *Huge Fenced Back Yard with Patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 Meadow Lane have any available units?
306 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Barrow County, GA.
What amenities does 306 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 306 Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
306 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.