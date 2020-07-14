3 Reese Way

Amenities
Sought-after Historical City of Avondale location! Walk to Tudor Village or community lake on sidewalk lined roads. Open floor plan. Wood floors on main! Eat-in, roomy kitchen w/island, stainless steel appl & granite countertops. Opens to living rm w/fpl. Sep. dining room. Patio & lovely back yard with storage closet. Vaulted ceilings. Special master w/FPLC, expansive master bath w/generous-sized jetted tub, sep shower & dual sink vanity. Walk-in closet, 2nd floor laundry, 2-car garage. New carpets will be installed as long as tenants do not have pets.