Avondale Estates, GA
3 Reese Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

3 Reese Way

3 Reese Way · (404) 292-7800
Location

3 Reese Way, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Avondale Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sought-after Historical City of Avondale location! Walk to Tudor Village or community lake on sidewalk lined roads. Open floor plan. Wood floors on main! Eat-in, roomy kitchen w/island, stainless steel appl & granite countertops. Opens to living rm w/fpl. Sep. dining room. Patio & lovely back yard with storage closet. Vaulted ceilings. Special master w/FPLC, expansive master bath w/generous-sized jetted tub, sep shower & dual sink vanity. Walk-in closet, 2nd floor laundry, 2-car garage. New carpets will be installed as long as tenants do not have pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Reese Way have any available units?
3 Reese Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Reese Way have?
Some of 3 Reese Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Reese Way currently offering any rent specials?
3 Reese Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Reese Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Reese Way is pet friendly.
Does 3 Reese Way offer parking?
Yes, 3 Reese Way offers parking.
Does 3 Reese Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Reese Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Reese Way have a pool?
No, 3 Reese Way does not have a pool.
Does 3 Reese Way have accessible units?
No, 3 Reese Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Reese Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Reese Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Reese Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Reese Way does not have units with air conditioning.
