All apartments in Austell
Find more places like 5591 Edith Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austell, GA
/
5591 Edith Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

5591 Edith Street

5591 Edith Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austell
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5591 Edith Street, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
5591 Edith Street - 5591 Available 11/15/19 Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Duplex in Heart of Historic Austell - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is located in historic downtown Austell. It is very spacious and has hardwood floors throughout! The kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. Home has washer/ dryer connections, central heat/ air and the yard work is provided by the owner.

Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, City of Austell Water & Trash

Rent: $785.00

Security Deposit: $785.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more Properties visit us @ www.pmuinc.com or call 770-941-7745 for any questions.

INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE3411176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5591 Edith Street have any available units?
5591 Edith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 5591 Edith Street have?
Some of 5591 Edith Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5591 Edith Street currently offering any rent specials?
5591 Edith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5591 Edith Street pet-friendly?
No, 5591 Edith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 5591 Edith Street offer parking?
No, 5591 Edith Street does not offer parking.
Does 5591 Edith Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5591 Edith Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5591 Edith Street have a pool?
No, 5591 Edith Street does not have a pool.
Does 5591 Edith Street have accessible units?
No, 5591 Edith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5591 Edith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5591 Edith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5591 Edith Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5591 Edith Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106

Similar Pages

Austell 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustell 2 Bedroom Apartments
Austell Apartments with PoolsAustell Dog Friendly Apartments
Austell Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College