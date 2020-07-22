Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

5591 Edith Street - 5591 Available 11/15/19 Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Duplex in Heart of Historic Austell - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is located in historic downtown Austell. It is very spacious and has hardwood floors throughout! The kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. Home has washer/ dryer connections, central heat/ air and the yard work is provided by the owner.



Utilities: Georgia Power, Austell Gas, City of Austell Water & Trash



Rent: $785.00



Security Deposit: $785.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more Properties visit us @ www.pmuinc.com or call 770-941-7745 for any questions.



