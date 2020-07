Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to the best of luxury apartment living in the Atlanta metro area at Grande Club Apartments in Duluth GA. Conveniently located just off of Steve Reynolds Blvd., Grande Club Apartment Homes offers one of the most central and desirable locations in all of Duluth with ready access to downtown Atlanta, Gwinnett Place Mall, W.P Jones Park, Duluth Plaza, and Parkvillage Shopping Center. Our spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments showcase crown molding accents, oversized walk-in closets, fully-equipped designer kitchens, private patios/balconies, garden tubs with ceramic tile, built-in workstations and feature 6 unrivaled floor plans for your choosing. Our gated community amenities feature 2 lighted tennis courts, business center, 24/7 fitness center, resort-style pool pavilion with Wi-Fi, playground, auto-detail bay, picnic areas with BBQ grills, clothing care center, and $1 DVD rentals. Call today to reserve your new Duluth apartment home!