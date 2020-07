Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court lobby online portal

Legacy Mill is a privately gated apartment community nestled in a beautiful natural setting in Athens, Georgia, just minutes from restaurants, shopping, entertainment, downtown Athens, and UGA.



Chose from one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes featuring unique floorplans, large European-style kitchens, soaking tubs with ceramic tile, laundry room with washer and dryer connections, and outside storage. Additional features include built-in computer desks, and detached garages.



Our gorgeous community features many great amenities such as a lap swimming pool with expansive sundeck, tennis courts, 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothes care center, and a car care center. The lush and beautifully landscaped grounds present a great feeling of peace and seclusion ... just what you need at the end of a busy day! Welcome home to Legacy Mill!