Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

223 Madison Heights

223 Madison Hgts · No Longer Available
Location

223 Madison Hgts, Athens, GA 30601
North Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
223 Madison Heights Available 08/04/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM! CALL TODAY FOR LEASING SPECIALS! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 4TH!

5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house located in the desirable Madison Heights neighborhood. This house is conveniently located close to downtown and the UGA campus!

The house features large bedrooms with private bathrooms, wood and tile flooring, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. It also has a spacious front balcony!

All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, range, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.

Call or text us today at 706-510-8799 to schedule a tour. View our virtual tour by simply copy and pasting the link below into your browser:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8z3NrSRoYjw

Call 706-340-8162 for more information and to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5781744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Madison Heights have any available units?
223 Madison Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, GA.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Madison Heights have?
Some of 223 Madison Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Madison Heights currently offering any rent specials?
223 Madison Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Madison Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Madison Heights is pet friendly.
Does 223 Madison Heights offer parking?
Yes, 223 Madison Heights does offer parking.
Does 223 Madison Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Madison Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Madison Heights have a pool?
No, 223 Madison Heights does not have a pool.
Does 223 Madison Heights have accessible units?
No, 223 Madison Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Madison Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Madison Heights has units with dishwashers.
