Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

223 Madison Heights Available 08/04/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM! CALL TODAY FOR LEASING SPECIALS! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 4TH!



5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house located in the desirable Madison Heights neighborhood. This house is conveniently located close to downtown and the UGA campus!



The house features large bedrooms with private bathrooms, wood and tile flooring, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. It also has a spacious front balcony!



All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, range, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.



Call or text us today at 706-510-8799 to schedule a tour. View our virtual tour by simply copy and pasting the link below into your browser:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8z3NrSRoYjw



Call 706-340-8162 for more information and to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5781744)