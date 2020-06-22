All apartments in Athens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

180 Mandy Drive

180 Mandy Street · (706) 549-7417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Mandy Street, Athens, GA 30601
North Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 180 Mandy Drive · Avail. Aug 5

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities







Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
180 Mandy Drive Available 08/05/20 5 Bedroom House Pre-Leasing for Fall 2020! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020!

5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in the Mandyville Community. This house is conveniently located not far from downtown and the loop!

The house features wood floors in the common areas, a front porch and rear deck, and a bonus room that can be used as an office or 6th bedroom! All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.

Call 706-340-8162 for more information and to schedule a tour!

*Please note - Addition of a 6th roommate requires an additional rent amount per month. Please call 706-340-8162 for more details.

(RLNE5193899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Mandy Drive have any available units?
180 Mandy Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Mandy Drive have?
Some of 180 Mandy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Mandy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
180 Mandy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Mandy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Mandy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 180 Mandy Drive offer parking?
No, 180 Mandy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 180 Mandy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Mandy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Mandy Drive have a pool?
No, 180 Mandy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 180 Mandy Drive have accessible units?
No, 180 Mandy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Mandy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Mandy Drive has units with dishwashers.
