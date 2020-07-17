All apartments in Athens
171 Herring St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

171 Herring St

171 Herring Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 Herring Street, Athens, GA 30601
Chicopee - Dudley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment 3 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Apartment 3 Available 07/24/20 Charming Three Bed/Three Bath Townhouse in Athens.

This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 1330 square feet of living space with a kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit si also equipped with WD hookups, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, balcony and a garage.

The unit is close to Mama's Boy Restaurant, Dudley Park, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Vine Street Café, Waffle House, Zombie Coffee and Donuts, and many more.

Property Address: 171 Herring St, Athens, Clarke, Georgia, 30601.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Herring St have any available units?
171 Herring St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 Herring St have?
Some of 171 Herring St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Herring St currently offering any rent specials?
171 Herring St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Herring St pet-friendly?
No, 171 Herring St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 171 Herring St offer parking?
Yes, 171 Herring St offers parking.
Does 171 Herring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Herring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Herring St have a pool?
No, 171 Herring St does not have a pool.
Does 171 Herring St have accessible units?
No, 171 Herring St does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Herring St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 Herring St has units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Herring St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 171 Herring St has units with air conditioning.
