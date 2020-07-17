Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Apartment 3 Available 07/24/20 Charming Three Bed/Three Bath Townhouse in Athens.



This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 1330 square feet of living space with a kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit si also equipped with WD hookups, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, balcony and a garage.



The unit is close to Mama's Boy Restaurant, Dudley Park, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Vine Street Café, Waffle House, Zombie Coffee and Donuts, and many more.



Property Address: 171 Herring St, Athens, Clarke, Georgia, 30601.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887258)