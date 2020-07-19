All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:41 PM

5190 Southlake Drive

5190 Southlake Drive · (678) 616-2599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5190 Southlake Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
Enjoy the lifestyle provided by the exclusive North Fulton/Lake Windward community, a master plan community including residential homes, neighborhood parks, recreational facilities, and a booming business center.

Enter your large 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath traditional home through a formal two-story foyer.

Enjoy meals in your upgraded eat-in kitchen overlooking a private wooded backyard. The kitchen offers rich maple cabinets and granite counters. A brick fireplace provides additional warmth.

Entertain your guests in your formal living room and dining room. Then relax in your Great Room with a second brick fireplace.

Or relax on your well-appointed deck overlooking your large backyard watching the natural habitat.

A huge laundry room with ample storage area is adjacent to your 2 car garage.

Continue upstairs and retire to your large private Master Suite, complete with a separate Master Bath. Relax in your Jacuzzi tub or rinse off in your modern frameless shower. The Master Suite offers a large walk-in closet.

Three additional Bedrooms with ceiling fans share the upper level with a separate large tub/shower combination bath.

Your home offers additional living and storage areas in your finished terrace level.

This home offers a Great Floor Plan! Experience the natural beauty that surrounds your new home!

Great Location !! Minutes to shopping and dining.

The Lake Windward community is comprised of 195 acres, providing an assortment of activities to residents of all ages. The Windward Lake Club, a private club available for membership to residents of the Windward community, offers a 20 court Tennis Center, Swim Center with a water slide, children's pool, spray park, and lap pool, and a Marina with docking slips. The Golf Club of Georgia offers 2 acclaimed golf courses.

Excellent North Fulton Alpharetta schools: Lake Windward Elementary, Webb Bridge Middle and Alpharetta High School

Move into your new home TODAY!

Video Tour

Residents Benefit Package

Included with ALL lease agreements under PowerHouse Property Management is the Resident Benefits Package. These features are included for an additional $20.00 per month.

1) No Additional Charges for All Rental Payment Options to Include In-Person, ACH, or Check.
Benefit: No charge for ACH rent payment through your tenant portal. * This applies if ACH rent payments are scheduled as recurring for the term of the lease.

2) Tenant Portal for Payment Options, Electronic Tenant Statements and storage of electronic documents.
Benefit: Free access to our Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using all included payment options to include the automatic ACH option, and access to electronic statements.

3) Maintenance (Work Request) Portal
Benefit: Tenants have the ability to submit work requests directly to our staff via your on-line maintenance portal. You will have the ability to upload photos to the portal and chat directly with our vendors

4) 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
Benefit: Reach a live person after hours for emergency maintenance concerns.

5) Filter Delivery
Benefit: Receive MERV-8 high quality filters delivered to your home quarterly. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

6) Utility Assistance
Benefit: Free service to help initiate your utilities. Includes free assistance with Electric, Gas, Water, Cable & Internet provided by Citizens Home Solutions.

7) Live Chat
Benefit: Access to our staff through the PowerHouse Property Management website

8) One Time Returned Payment Fee Forgiveness. ($50.00)
Benefit: PowerHouse Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee.

9) Waiver of late fee (one time) and if you pay the rent no later than the 8th of the month
Benefit: Waive a late fee one time during your tenancy

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent

Lease Length: One year lease
============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5190 Southlake Drive have any available units?
5190 Southlake Drive has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5190 Southlake Drive have?
Some of 5190 Southlake Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5190 Southlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5190 Southlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5190 Southlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5190 Southlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5190 Southlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5190 Southlake Drive offers parking.
Does 5190 Southlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5190 Southlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5190 Southlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5190 Southlake Drive has a pool.
Does 5190 Southlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5190 Southlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5190 Southlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5190 Southlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5190 Southlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5190 Southlake Drive has units with air conditioning.
