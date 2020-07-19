5190 Southlake Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the lifestyle provided by the exclusive North Fulton/Lake Windward community, a master plan community including residential homes, neighborhood parks, recreational facilities, and a booming business center.



Enter your large 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath traditional home through a formal two-story foyer.



Enjoy meals in your upgraded eat-in kitchen overlooking a private wooded backyard. The kitchen offers rich maple cabinets and granite counters. A brick fireplace provides additional warmth.



Entertain your guests in your formal living room and dining room. Then relax in your Great Room with a second brick fireplace.



Or relax on your well-appointed deck overlooking your large backyard watching the natural habitat.



A huge laundry room with ample storage area is adjacent to your 2 car garage.



Continue upstairs and retire to your large private Master Suite, complete with a separate Master Bath. Relax in your Jacuzzi tub or rinse off in your modern frameless shower. The Master Suite offers a large walk-in closet.



Three additional Bedrooms with ceiling fans share the upper level with a separate large tub/shower combination bath.



Your home offers additional living and storage areas in your finished terrace level.



This home offers a Great Floor Plan! Experience the natural beauty that surrounds your new home!



Great Location !! Minutes to shopping and dining.



The Lake Windward community is comprised of 195 acres, providing an assortment of activities to residents of all ages. The Windward Lake Club, a private club available for membership to residents of the Windward community, offers a 20 court Tennis Center, Swim Center with a water slide, children's pool, spray park, and lap pool, and a Marina with docking slips. The Golf Club of Georgia offers 2 acclaimed golf courses.



Excellent North Fulton Alpharetta schools: Lake Windward Elementary, Webb Bridge Middle and Alpharetta High School



Move into your new home TODAY!



Residents Benefit Package



Included with ALL lease agreements under PowerHouse Property Management is the Resident Benefits Package. These features are included for an additional $20.00 per month.



1) No Additional Charges for All Rental Payment Options to Include In-Person, ACH, or Check.

Benefit: No charge for ACH rent payment through your tenant portal. * This applies if ACH rent payments are scheduled as recurring for the term of the lease.



2) Tenant Portal for Payment Options, Electronic Tenant Statements and storage of electronic documents.

Benefit: Free access to our Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using all included payment options to include the automatic ACH option, and access to electronic statements.



3) Maintenance (Work Request) Portal

Benefit: Tenants have the ability to submit work requests directly to our staff via your on-line maintenance portal. You will have the ability to upload photos to the portal and chat directly with our vendors



4) 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

Benefit: Reach a live person after hours for emergency maintenance concerns.



5) Filter Delivery

Benefit: Receive MERV-8 high quality filters delivered to your home quarterly. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



6) Utility Assistance

Benefit: Free service to help initiate your utilities. Includes free assistance with Electric, Gas, Water, Cable & Internet provided by Citizens Home Solutions.



7) Live Chat

Benefit: Access to our staff through the PowerHouse Property Management website



8) One Time Returned Payment Fee Forgiveness. ($50.00)

Benefit: PowerHouse Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee.



9) Waiver of late fee (one time) and if you pay the rent no later than the 8th of the month

Benefit: Waive a late fee one time during your tenancy



Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs



Smoking: No smoking in any of our units



Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent



Lease Length: One year lease

