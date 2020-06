115 Wrights Mill Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Exquisite Executive Home makes a Statement yet is Gracious. It offers a Welcoming Open Flow, yet has Formal & Family Quarters apparent. Dressed with Fine Detail-Crafted Finishes, Molding, Cabinetry. Loving Detail-Private Elegant Owner's Suite and Large Additional Bedrooms. Practical Detail-Chef's Kitchen w Keeping Room for Family Meals and a Formal Dining Area. Relaxing Detail-Unwind in the Upstairs Home Media Center. Rental excludes basement. Private 17 Home Subdivision. Rent Includes First and Second Floors (Not the Basement).