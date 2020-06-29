All apartments in Zephyrhills
7624 JENO STREET

7624 Juno Street · No Longer Available
Location

7624 Juno Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33540
Crestview Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see this Newly upgraded 4-bedroom, 2 bath home in Crestview Hills community, Zephyrhills. Many upgrades are all New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Refrigerator Microwave and Garbage disposal .New Granite counter Tops, New Paint Inside, New Flooring,. The Master Bedroom has a large Walk-in Closet and Double Vanity Bath. The Home also Provides a Spacious 2 Car Garage with Lots of Storage Space. Conveniently Located Near shopping, Restaurants, Hospitals, and Medical Facilities. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7624 JENO STREET have any available units?
7624 JENO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 7624 JENO STREET have?
Some of 7624 JENO STREET's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7624 JENO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7624 JENO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7624 JENO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7624 JENO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 7624 JENO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7624 JENO STREET offers parking.
Does 7624 JENO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7624 JENO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7624 JENO STREET have a pool?
No, 7624 JENO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7624 JENO STREET have accessible units?
No, 7624 JENO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7624 JENO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7624 JENO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7624 JENO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7624 JENO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
