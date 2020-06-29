7624 JENO STREET

Amenities

Must see this Newly upgraded 4-bedroom, 2 bath home in Crestview Hills community, Zephyrhills. Many upgrades are all New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Refrigerator Microwave and Garbage disposal .New Granite counter Tops, New Paint Inside, New Flooring,. The Master Bedroom has a large Walk-in Closet and Double Vanity Bath. The Home also Provides a Spacious 2 Car Garage with Lots of Storage Space. Conveniently Located Near shopping, Restaurants, Hospitals, and Medical Facilities. Call today for your private showing!