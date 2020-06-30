6124 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Lovely 2/1.5 house for rent in Zephyrhills! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Zephyrhills. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. This home comes with central AC and ceiling fans in each bedroom. There is also a sun room off of the dining room. The large, fenced yard is perfect for family get-togethers! , There is also a 1-car attached garage w/washer and dryer hookups!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult over age 18

Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Administrative Fee $125

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



