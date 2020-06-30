All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 6124 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
6124 19th Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

6124 19th Street

6124 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6124 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Zephyr Breeze

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Lovely 2/1.5 house for rent in Zephyrhills! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Zephyrhills. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. This home comes with central AC and ceiling fans in each bedroom. There is also a sun room off of the dining room. The large, fenced yard is perfect for family get-togethers! , There is also a 1-car attached garage w/washer and dryer hookups!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult over age 18
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Administrative Fee $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3624307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 19th Street have any available units?
6124 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 6124 19th Street have?
Some of 6124 19th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6124 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6124 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 6124 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6124 19th Street offers parking.
Does 6124 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6124 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 19th Street have a pool?
No, 6124 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6124 19th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 6124 19th Street has accessible units.
Does 6124 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6124 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6124 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6124 19th Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with ParkingZephyrhills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Windermere, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa