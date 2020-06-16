All apartments in Zephyrhills
Zephyrhills, FL
5552 8th St
5552 8th St

5552 8th Street · (813) 325-8413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5552 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5552 8th St - 5552 8th · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CUTE Downtown Zhills 2BR/1BA! Laminate Wood Floors, NO APPLICATION FEE! - Laminate Wood Floors Throughout the Main Living Area and Bedrooms. Front Porch w/Utility Shed Out Back for Storage. Fresh Paint, and Nice Flooring Laid in Bathroom, Kitchen, and Laundry Area. Walking Distance to Downtown Restaurants & Shops!! Very Pet Friendly (Breed Specific)

NO APPLICATION FEE!
Call NOW for a Showing!
813-325-8413

Have No Recent Eviction History?
Make 3 Times the Rent Amount on a Monthly Basis?
YOU QUALIFY!

Very Pet Friendly (Breed Specific)

Security Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
First + Security =YOU GET THE KEY

**Call NOW for a Showing!**
813-325-8413

(RLNE2689949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5552 8th St have any available units?
5552 8th St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5552 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
5552 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5552 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5552 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 5552 8th St offer parking?
No, 5552 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 5552 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5552 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5552 8th St have a pool?
No, 5552 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 5552 8th St have accessible units?
No, 5552 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5552 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5552 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5552 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5552 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
