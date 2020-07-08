39721 MEADOWOOD LOOP

Amenities

Looking for a large house to rent? Check out this 3 bed, 2 baths, 1 car garage home with 1,632 square feet that includes a large living room, dining room, open kitchen, with a screened-in lanai, and a large fenced in yard. In your new home, you have freshly painted walls and new gray toned tile flooring all conveniently located in the heart of Zephyrhills. Nearby is Meadowood Paw Park, Highland Park, and tons of outdoor activities. You are also 2.5 miles away from Downtown Zephyrhills. Move-in before Christmas!