39436 9TH AVENUE

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath single family home on quiet tree lined street. Complete renovation just completed. All new kitchen with new upgraded stainless appliances. New laminate flooring throughout along with a fresh coat of paint. There is a brand new high effencey air conditioner. There is also a one car garage with automatic door opener. The spacious back porch is covered and screened. This home is truly like new and ready for you to move in. All applicants must pass a back ground check. Dog ok with approval. Minimum 2 year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
