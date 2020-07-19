All apartments in Zephyrhills
Zephyrhills, FL
39436 9TH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019

39436 9TH AVENUE

39436 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Zephyrhills
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garages
Location

39436 9th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Sunset Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath single family home on quiet tree lined street. Complete renovation just completed. All new kitchen with new upgraded stainless appliances. New laminate flooring throughout along with a fresh coat of paint. There is a brand new high effencey air conditioner. There is also a one car garage with automatic door opener. The spacious back porch is covered and screened. This home is truly like new and ready for you to move in. All applicants must pass a back ground check. Dog ok with approval. Minimum 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

