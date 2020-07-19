39436 9TH AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath single family home on quiet tree lined street. Complete renovation just completed. All new kitchen with new upgraded stainless appliances. New laminate flooring throughout along with a fresh coat of paint. There is a brand new high effencey air conditioner. There is also a one car garage with automatic door opener. The spacious back porch is covered and screened. This home is truly like new and ready for you to move in. All applicants must pass a back ground check. Dog ok with approval. Minimum 2 year lease.