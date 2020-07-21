All apartments in Zephyrhills
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP

37846 Prairie Rose Lp · No Longer Available
Location

37846 Prairie Rose Lp, Zephyrhills, FL 33542

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOW to NO MAINTENANCE LIVING!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home offers over 1600 square feet of MOVE IN READY living space PLUS a 1 car garage and is a sought after corner unit...all of this in an exquisite 55+ community in the heart of Zephyrhills. The tiled Foyer greets you and leads to the the open concept Kitchen, Living Room and Dining Room. In the Kitchen you will immediately notice beautiful 30" wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar AND closet pantry. The Living Room and Dining Room are tiled, spacious and have plenty of room for entertaining. There is also an exterior door that leads to the covered porch. The Master Bedroom is towards the rear of the home and has a HUGE walk in closet and dual sinks. The other two bedrooms are split from the master and each are nicely sized and share the hall bathroom. Rent includes grass mowing. Home is close to shops, eateries and all Zephyrhills has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP have any available units?
37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP have?
Some of 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP offers parking.
Does 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP have a pool?
No, 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
