37846 PRAIRIE ROSE LOOP

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOW to NO MAINTENANCE LIVING!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home offers over 1600 square feet of MOVE IN READY living space PLUS a 1 car garage and is a sought after corner unit...all of this in an exquisite 55+ community in the heart of Zephyrhills. The tiled Foyer greets you and leads to the the open concept Kitchen, Living Room and Dining Room. In the Kitchen you will immediately notice beautiful 30" wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar AND closet pantry. The Living Room and Dining Room are tiled, spacious and have plenty of room for entertaining. There is also an exterior door that leads to the covered porch. The Master Bedroom is towards the rear of the home and has a HUGE walk in closet and dual sinks. The other two bedrooms are split from the master and each are nicely sized and share the hall bathroom. Rent includes grass mowing. Home is close to shops, eateries and all Zephyrhills has to offer.