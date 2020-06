Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage new construction

This newly constructed home boasts 1,461 sq ft three bedrooms, two full baths and a two car garage with an open living floor plan. Large kitchen with rich wood cabinets, large island with plenty of counter space. Brand new appliances including large capacity washer and dryer. Convenient to Rt. 54 in Zephyrhills, this beautiful house can be your new home. Pristine and bright, a charming home at an affordable amazing price! Call today this will not last long.