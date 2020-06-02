39442 Co. Rd. 54 - 53

Amenities

**55+ Only Community** Age restricted - Two bed one bath mobile home located inside The Oaks Of Zephyrhills (RV Park). A spacious floor plan along with 500+ square feet of room to spread out. This mobile home features a fully equipped kitchen, living room, free WiFi, and a large porch! This spacious, well lit, Oak tree filled park/campground offers good amenities such as a large pool & pool deck, clubhouse, shuffle board, and plenty of parking. Simple & quiet Zephyrhills is the perfect place to stay for a day or forever.

**55+ Community** Age Restricted - The Oaks at Zephyrhills is a spacious oak tree filled Good Sam RV campground located in beautiful Zephyrhills, FL. This travel trailer park is popular in the Zephyrhills area for it's clean landscaping, well lit streets, clean facilities, and free WiFi. Guests and residents of this nearly 10 acre park love the natural shade provided by the giant oak trees, the multiple seating areas throughout the park, the new shuffle boards, and the updated clubhouse!



There's a hidden gem in the state of Florida and it's Zephyrhills!! Small town feel with a little city life best sums up this special place. During the fall and winter months Zephyrhills transforms into a thriving community as our friends from the north (snowbirds) travel south to enjoy the Florida sun. As the summer heat approaches, Zephyrhills will gradually revert back to its quiet peaceful state.



