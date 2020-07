Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub internet access tennis court

965 Registry Blvd 101 - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 3-bedroom condo. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished. Enjoy a serene setting, in a relaxing environment, fully equipped with linens, kitchenware, available for daily, weekly, monthly or yearly rentals. All utilities included: water, sewer, cable, internet and electric. 6-mo or less subject to 12.5% tax. Multiple properties under management.



