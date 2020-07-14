All apartments in World Golf Village
355 N SHORE CIR
355 N SHORE CIR

355 North Shore Circle · (904) 599-8326
Location

355 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1311 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Waterfront and amazingly spacious ground floor furnished condo with TWO screened lanai's and covered parking in gated community. You'll feel right at home in this renovated 3/4 PLUS office overlooking the waterway from multiple rooms in the unit. Three rooms are ''Ensuties'' with the office able to become 4th bedroom. Very bright and serene environment. Clean and well cared for with no carpet. Enjoy the clubhouse amenities, pool and walking distance to World Golf Hall of Fame and IMAX theater. Just a short drive to Historic St. Augustine & the beaches! Available for long term stays. Utilities included (water, sewer, trash, gas) cable and internet available at an additional expense. Pets to be considered by owner & require HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 N SHORE CIR have any available units?
355 N SHORE CIR has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 355 N SHORE CIR have?
Some of 355 N SHORE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 N SHORE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
355 N SHORE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 N SHORE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 N SHORE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 355 N SHORE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 355 N SHORE CIR offers parking.
Does 355 N SHORE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 N SHORE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 N SHORE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 355 N SHORE CIR has a pool.
Does 355 N SHORE CIR have accessible units?
No, 355 N SHORE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 355 N SHORE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 N SHORE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 355 N SHORE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 N SHORE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
