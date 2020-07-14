355 N SHORE CIR

Amenities

Waterfront and amazingly spacious ground floor furnished condo with TWO screened lanai's and covered parking in gated community. You'll feel right at home in this renovated 3/4 PLUS office overlooking the waterway from multiple rooms in the unit. Three rooms are ''Ensuties'' with the office able to become 4th bedroom. Very bright and serene environment. Clean and well cared for with no carpet. Enjoy the clubhouse amenities, pool and walking distance to World Golf Hall of Fame and IMAX theater. Just a short drive to Historic St. Augustine & the beaches! Available for long term stays. Utilities included (water, sewer, trash, gas) cable and internet available at an additional expense. Pets to be considered by owner & require HOA approval.