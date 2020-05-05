189 Adelanto Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

~Available for Immediate Occupancy~Sophisticated, conveniently located 3 BR/2.5 Bath, 1605 sq. ft. town home! The beautifully equipped kitchen, spacious living/dining room and half bath are located downstairs. Master bedroom with en-suite bath and large walk in closet, two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room with full sized washer/dryer are located upstairs. This rental home includes a single car garage and lawn maintenance is included. The community features a clubhouse, pool and playground! Zoned for highly-rated Mill Creek Academy and Nease High School. Pets are NOT permitted.



Application Fee: $50.00 per person over the age of 18

***Only listing company applications are accepted***

Security Deposit: $1,650.00

Processing Fee: $125.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.