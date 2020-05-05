All apartments in World Golf Village
189 Adelanto Avenue

189 Adelanto Ave · (904) 373-1700
Location

189 Adelanto Ave, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1605 sqft

Amenities

~Available for Immediate Occupancy~Sophisticated, conveniently located 3 BR/2.5 Bath, 1605 sq. ft. town home! The beautifully equipped kitchen, spacious living/dining room and half bath are located downstairs. Master bedroom with en-suite bath and large walk in closet, two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room with full sized washer/dryer are located upstairs. This rental home includes a single car garage and lawn maintenance is included. The community features a clubhouse, pool and playground! Zoned for highly-rated Mill Creek Academy and Nease High School. Pets are NOT permitted.

Application Fee: $50.00 per person over the age of 18
***Only listing company applications are accepted***
Security Deposit: $1,650.00
Processing Fee: $125.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Adelanto Avenue have any available units?
189 Adelanto Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 189 Adelanto Avenue have?
Some of 189 Adelanto Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Adelanto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
189 Adelanto Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Adelanto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 189 Adelanto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in World Golf Village.
Does 189 Adelanto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 189 Adelanto Avenue does offer parking.
Does 189 Adelanto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Adelanto Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Adelanto Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 189 Adelanto Avenue has a pool.
Does 189 Adelanto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 189 Adelanto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Adelanto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Adelanto Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Adelanto Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Adelanto Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
